Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 8,629 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 107.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $202,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $342.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

