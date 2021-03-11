Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

