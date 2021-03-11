Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,913 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.