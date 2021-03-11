Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,007.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,997.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.