Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter worth $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCX opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

