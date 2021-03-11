Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,986.38. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

