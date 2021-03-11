Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Stratasys by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 608,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

