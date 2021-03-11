PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE NRGX opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 287,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,538,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,966,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

