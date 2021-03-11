PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PMF opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.00.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.