PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PMF opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.00.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

