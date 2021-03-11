Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $90,130.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

