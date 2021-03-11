Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,824. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.