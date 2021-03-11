Piper Sandler Upgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

FSLY opened at $69.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,011,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $65,789,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

