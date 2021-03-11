Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 67,980 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,980 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.