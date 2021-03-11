Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $34.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,504. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.19 and a 200 day moving average of $517.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

