PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $490.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $73,041.55 and approximately $490.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00704343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036920 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

