Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.60. Plus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

