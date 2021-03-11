Polaris Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,077,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 212,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

