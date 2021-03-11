Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,100 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 2,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

