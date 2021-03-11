Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 36,162 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

