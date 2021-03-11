Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Up 4,625.0% in February

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 4,625.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

