Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider Buys £4,407 in Stock

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.66) on Thursday. Polymetal International plc has a one year low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,567 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,704.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

