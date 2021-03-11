PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.85

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 5032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $44,605,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

