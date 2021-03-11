Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The company traded as high as C$32.15 and last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 418332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.26.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.59.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

