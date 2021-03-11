PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in PPL by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.