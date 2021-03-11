PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit