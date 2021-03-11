PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

