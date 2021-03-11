PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Several research firms have commented on PQG. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

