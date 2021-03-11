PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Several research firms have commented on PQG. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

