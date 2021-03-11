Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 6%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30. 263,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 992,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

