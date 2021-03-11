Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

PFBI opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.