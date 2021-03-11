Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

PFBI opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Dividend History for Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit