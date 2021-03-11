Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.