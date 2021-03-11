Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,044 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $67,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,587. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

