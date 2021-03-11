Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.89. 29,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,837. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

