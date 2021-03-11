Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of PayPal by 39.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 242,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $14.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.81. 220,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.