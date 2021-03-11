Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.