Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

PROF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

