ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

