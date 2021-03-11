ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:VVV opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

