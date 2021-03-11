ProShare Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,392.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

