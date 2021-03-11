ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.