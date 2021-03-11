ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,377,000 after acquiring an additional 520,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

VIE stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Viela Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

