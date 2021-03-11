ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,377,000 after acquiring an additional 520,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

VIE stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Viela Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

