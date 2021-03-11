ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $8,535,854.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,040,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,743 shares of company stock valued at $80,287,399.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.