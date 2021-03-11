ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $518,614. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

