Proximus’ (BGAOF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Proximus has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

