Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 326,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $303.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

