Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 125,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.