Prudential PLC Invests $625,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

