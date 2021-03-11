Prudential PLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $190.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.