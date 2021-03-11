Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Holdings Cut by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Psychemedics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.86. Psychemedics Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

