Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 344.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, an increase of 344.0% from the February 11th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.