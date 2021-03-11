Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

